Growlers Lose Series Finale 7-5 to Rivets

July 17, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers could not build momentum on yesterday's doubleheader sweep, as the Rockford Rivets staged a late comeback and took the series finale for the four-game split. It wasn't the cleanest game of baseball, with seven total errors and a myriad of walks.

Kalamazoo was the early aggressor, loading the bases in the second and fourth innings. The game's first run came in the latter frame, when Devin Burkes (1-3, BB) singled home Jake Gelof after three consecutive Kzoo walks. The Growlers would strike again in the next frame, as Rivets starter Noah DeLuga walked Damon Lux and was pulled from the ballgame. However, reliever Tanner Mink walked Nolan McCarthy and Gelof. Two runs then came in to score 0n David Coppedge's double, and a third was plated on Brett Barrera's sacrifice fly. Kalamazoo tagged one more on in the sixth when Gelof knocked in Lux, who, you guessed it, got on base via the free pass.

Unfortunately, Kalamazoo's defensive woes caught up to them. The Growlers made four errors as a team, and multiple fielding mishaps and nine walks in the last four innings helped Rockford put up seven runs.

The Growlers take on the Traverse City Pit Spitters in the last series before the NWL All-Star Break. First pitch is at 6:35.

