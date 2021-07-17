Rafters Valiant Rally Falls Short, Drop First Game to Woodchucks
July 17, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (22-26) fell 6-3 to the Wisconsin Woodchucks (28-19) at Athletic Park on a balmy Saturday evening. The Rafters have lost a season long five games in a row.
Nathan Hemmerling (Lakeland) dominated the Woodchucks. The righty entered in the fourth inning and threw three perfect innings in relief. He struck out five Woodchucks. McKinley Erves (LaGrange) helped out Hemmerling in the sixth inning with a spectacular diving catch in right field.
The Woodchucks took a 2-0 lead in the third inning with a double, walk and error. Wyatt Thompson (Chapman) allowed just two hits in a three inning start for Wisconsin Rapids.
The Woodchucks added to their lead with a four run seventh inning. Rafters' pitcher Nick Torres (Long Island) escaped unscathed from a bases loaded jam with no outs in the eighth.
After just one hit in the first eight innings Wisconsin Rapids came alive in the ninth trailing 6-0. Andrew Duran (New Orleans) and Blake Mann (St. Mary's) had RBI hits as part of a three run inning courtesy of three singles and three walks. The Rafters struck out to end the game with the bases loaded and the tying run at first base.
The Rafters conclude their four-game road trip and the two game rivalry series in Wausau tomorrow. Jack Gonzales (Dixie State, 6.08 ERA) is the Rafters' probable pitcher. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM and the game can be heard on WFHR AM 1320.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2021
- Rox Fall Late in Waterloo, Keep League's Best Record - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Shut-Out Chinooks in First of Two-Game Set - Madison Mallards
- Rafters Valiant Rally Falls Short, Drop First Game to Woodchucks - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Four Run Sixth Inning Helps MoonDogs Take Game One over Huskies - Duluth Huskies
- Clutch Hits Lead MoonDogs Back to Win Column in Duluth - Mankato MoonDogs
- Woodchucks Efficient in Win over Rafters - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Winning Streak Comes to End for Traverse City - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Mallards Look to Bounce Back in Mequon - Madison Mallards
- Kingfish Split Series with Kokomo - Kenosha Kingfish
- Logan Lee Named to All-Star Team - Green Bay Booyah
- Booyah Welcome Division Leaders - Green Bay Booyah
- Loggers Head into All-Star Break in 3rd Place After Loss - La Crosse Loggers
- Rivets Stun Growlers in Comeback Win, Split Series - Rockford Rivets
- Growlers Lose Series Finale 7-5 to Rivets - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Mankato Falls Victim of Another Two-Game Sweep to Eau Claire - Mankato MoonDogs
- Comeback Kids at It Again - Duluth Huskies
- Booyah Walk-Off Again, Sweep Mallards - Green Bay Booyah
- Sixth Inning Explosion Leads Rochester to Series Split - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Lead Disappears in Narrow Defeat to Chinooks - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rox Battle Back to Earn Series Split against Larks - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Stories
- Rafters Valiant Rally Falls Short, Drop First Game to Woodchucks
- Rafters Lead Disappears in Narrow Defeat to Chinooks
- Rafters Lose One-Run Nail Biter, to Start Four Game Road Trip
- Rafters Drop Game One, Game Two of Doubleheader Postponed against Dock Spiders
- Ten Rafters Selected in 2021 MLB Draft