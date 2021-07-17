Rafters Valiant Rally Falls Short, Drop First Game to Woodchucks

July 17, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (22-26) fell 6-3 to the Wisconsin Woodchucks (28-19) at Athletic Park on a balmy Saturday evening. The Rafters have lost a season long five games in a row.

Nathan Hemmerling (Lakeland) dominated the Woodchucks. The righty entered in the fourth inning and threw three perfect innings in relief. He struck out five Woodchucks. McKinley Erves (LaGrange) helped out Hemmerling in the sixth inning with a spectacular diving catch in right field.

The Woodchucks took a 2-0 lead in the third inning with a double, walk and error. Wyatt Thompson (Chapman) allowed just two hits in a three inning start for Wisconsin Rapids.

The Woodchucks added to their lead with a four run seventh inning. Rafters' pitcher Nick Torres (Long Island) escaped unscathed from a bases loaded jam with no outs in the eighth.

After just one hit in the first eight innings Wisconsin Rapids came alive in the ninth trailing 6-0. Andrew Duran (New Orleans) and Blake Mann (St. Mary's) had RBI hits as part of a three run inning courtesy of three singles and three walks. The Rafters struck out to end the game with the bases loaded and the tying run at first base.

The Rafters conclude their four-game road trip and the two game rivalry series in Wausau tomorrow. Jack Gonzales (Dixie State, 6.08 ERA) is the Rafters' probable pitcher. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM and the game can be heard on WFHR AM 1320.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.