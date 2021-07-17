Loggers Head into All-Star Break in 3rd Place After Loss

July 17, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, Wis - Last night the Loggers lost in a close game 2 against the Waterloo Bucks. Although the Lumbermen lost, they maintain their 3rd place position in the Great Plains East. The Bucks dug themselves in a hole early in the second half, leaving them trailing the Loggers by half a game.

This game was a pitcher's duel by definition. Lucas Braun (San Diego) pitched 7.0 innings, striking out a season-high 8 batters, and gave up no earned runs. The Bucks starter Michael Mitchell pitched 6.0 scoreless frames as well. It wasn't until the 7th that the score changed. The Bucks struck first, but the Loggers responded with a run of their own; thanks to a Chase Davis (Arizona) home run. The Bucks were relentless though, as they scored 2 in the top of the 8th, creating a lead that the Loggers could not overcome. With a few more runs added by both sides; the final score was 4-3, Bucks.

The Logs' bats were relatively quiet in this bout, amounting a total of 8 hits. 3 players had 2-hit games for the Loggers. Those players being Poncho Ruiz (San Diego State), Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota), and Chase Davis. Kevin Sim (San Diego) also hit a double to keep his hot streak going.

While Lucas Braun had his best start of the year, he received a no-decision for his efforts. Josh Hahn (UCLA) was handed the loss after being the pitcher to lose the lead for the Lumbermen. Nolan Santos earned the win for the Bucks. Aaron Treloar grabbed his first save of the season as well.

The Loggers now receive a well-deserved break as the Northwoods League heads into All-Star Weekend. Kyle Casper (Arizona) will be representing the Loggers in the All-Star Game, with Ronnie Sweeny and Chase Davis also getting involved in the festivities. They will be participating in the Home Run Challenge.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.