Mallards Shut-Out Chinooks in First of Two-Game Set

The Madison Mallards travelled to Mequon for a two-game set versus the Lakeshore Chinooks the weekend before the Northwoods League All-Star break and came out with a shutout victory.

Mallards' starter Justin Medlin (2-0, Arkansas State) was impressive on the mound in his first start with the team; allowing four hits, no runs, and striking out eight as the lefty propelled the team to a shutout.

It was a pitching duel going into the third inning until Mallards' CF Cam Cratic (Missouri State) hit a two-run home run in right field, bringing home Michael Fuhrman. Cratic has six home runs on the season, good for second on the team.

Chinooks starter Joe Glassey (0-1) went six innings, giving up two hits, three earned runs, and struck out two Mallards batters. Mallards' pitchers Joey Kalafut (Edgewood College) and Peyton Winebarger (North Carolina A&T State) were stellar in their relief spots, each giving up no hits and no runs to complete the shutout of the Lakeshore Chinooks.

The Mallards scored the last run of either team in the ballgame in the fourth inning on a JT Benson single that brought in All-Star Drake Baldwin for his 24th run of the season, good for third on the team. The Mallards turn around and face Lakeshore again in Mequon tomorrow afternoon, first pitch starting at 1:35.

