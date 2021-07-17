Kingfish Split Series with Kokomo

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (7-6) fell in game four of the four-game series to the Kokomo Jackrabbits (8-4) on Friday, July 16 at Historic Simmons Field 9-7.

The Jackrabbits scored first in the second inning on a single from Josh Buckley that scored Martin Vincelli-Simard (Sacramento State). Kokomo added to this lead in the top of the fourth on a solo shot from Chris Santiago (Saint Mary's).

The Kingfish put up four runs in the bottom of the fifth off Jackrabbits reliever Roger Thomas (UC-Irvine). Angelo Cantelo (Lewis University) scored on an error from left fielder Ryan Ellis to start off the scoring. Mckay Barney (University of Washington) scored on an RBI double from Cam Redding (St. Louis University), Kirk Liebert (University of Kentucky) scored on a walk and Redding scored on a fielder's choice.

The Jackrabbits cut the Kingfish lead to one in the sixth inning on a single from Adam Crampton (Stanford) that scored Santiago.

Kokomo took back the lead in the eighth inning as they put up four runs against Kingfish reliever Mitch Waletzki (Minnesota-Duluth), one of which was earned. The Jackrabbits added two more in the eighth off reliever Hayden Fox (UW-Whitewater), both of which were earned.

The Kingfish scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth off four walks and an RBI single from Chase Estep (University of Kentucky) but fell short of the comeback 9-7.

Waletzki is credited with the loss for the Kingfish as Kokomo reliever Reece Rodabaugh (Parkland College) gets the win.

The Kingfish start a three-game series against the Battle Creek Bombers today, Saturday, July 17 at 4:30 p.m. CT at Historic Simmons Field.

