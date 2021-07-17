Booyah Welcome Division Leaders

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will close out their three-game home stand on Saturday as they host the division leading Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Last night, the Booyah were able to walk-off on the Madison Mallards and sweep them. It came in the tenth inning with Nadir Lewis (Princeton) starting the inning at second base and Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) leading off. Ryan hit the ball softly towards the left side and the shortstop charged, bobbled the ball, and flipped towards third. However, the shortstop's flip was off-target and the ball rolled into the Booyah dugout to give Lewis the extra base and to drive in the winning run.

Evan Estridge (Clemson) pitched 6.1 innings and gave up just one run while striking out eight and walking two. He picked up a no-decision in the contest.

Tonight, the Booyah will give the nod to Tyler Chadwick (West Virginia). The right-handed pitcher is 0-1 on the season with 17 innings pitched and 14 strikeouts.

The Dock Spiders will start left-handed pitcher Jared Bellissimo. He is 1-1 on the season, pitching 21 innings and allowing 21 runs, 17 earned with ten walks. He enters tonight's game with a 7.29 ERA.

On Saturday, Dueling Pianos with the NEW Piano Guys, presented by Legend Larry's returns to Capital Credit Union Park. Also, Kids Run the Bases postgame, presented by Culver's and Y100FM. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

