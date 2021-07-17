Mankato Falls Victim of Another Two-Game Sweep to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (30-14) lost their second straight game 7-3 to the Eau Claire Express (19-25), Friday at Carson Park.Â

In the season series, Mankato owns one win in six games against Eau Claire. The struggles continued Friday for the MoonDogs at Carson Park.

In a similar fashion to Thursday's affair, the Express got things started when they scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning before adding one more run in the fourth to carry a 5-0 lead.

The MoonDogs responded with two runs in the fifth via a bases-loaded walk drawn out byÂ Justin BoydÂ (Oregon State) and RBI ground out fromÂ Matt HigginsÂ (Bellarmine). In the sixth, the MoonDogs cut the Express lead to 5-3 with one more run off an RBI single slapped to right byÂ Adrian TorresÂ (Grand Canyon).

Eau Claire added two more runs in the eighth before holding on to sweep the series with a 7-3 victory, Friday.

While also having the game's only error, the MoonDogs were outhit by the Express 12-7.

Eau Claire's starting pitcher wasÂ Garret ReiszÂ (Creighton) and got the win to move to 3-2 in 2021. The MoonDogs starting arm was southpawÂ John LundgrenÂ (North Alabama). He came down with the loss and fell to 2-2.

The Mankato MoonDogs' next destination is Wade Stadium in Duluth, Minn., where they will take on the Huskies for a pair of matinee contests over the weekend which will lead into the Northwoods League All-Star break. First pitches are scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the two-game series.

