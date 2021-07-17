Mallards Look to Bounce Back in Mequon

Following being swept on the road against the Green Bay Booyah, the Madison Mallards (6-5) will continue their road trip and look to bounce back in Mequon against the Lakeshore Chinooks (6-7).

The Mallards lost on walk-offs both games against the Booyah. Nadir Lewis (Princeton) hit a walk-off home run on Thursday night and last night the Booyah won in 10 innings on a walk-off error.

Tonight the Mallards will send Justin Medlin (Arkansas State) to the mound. Medlin will be making his first start of the year as he's pitched 6.1 innings all out of the bullpen. He picked up his one win of the year in Traverse City when he pitched 4.2 shutout innings with five strikeouts.

The Chinooks will be sending right-hander Joe Glassey (Illinois) to the mound. Glassey will be making his sixth start as he has a 3.97 ERA in 22.2 total innings pitched this season.

The Mallards and Chinooks have played against each other five times this season with the Chinooks leading the season series 3-2. These teams just split a doubleheader in Madison on Wednesday with both games being shortened due to rain and lightning.

For Sunday's game the probable starter for the Mallards is Jake Baldino (Kent State). Baldino has made five starts and nine appearances this season, owning a 4.96 ERA in 33.2 innings pitched.

Tonight's game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch with tomorrow's series finale being a day game at 1:05 p.m. This is the final series prior to the Northwoods League all-star break as all teams will be off on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

