Stingers Defeat the Honkers, 7-4.
June 14, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers defeated the Rochester Honkers, 7-4.
The Stingers rode the momentum of their high-scoring first inning and never gave the lead back.
In the first, they were able to jump out to a four-run lead thanks to a string of base hits. The first run crossed home plate thanks to a Joey Walls single to right field. Josh Fitzgerald closed the scoring with an RBI single of his own in his first game back in Willmar.
Walls would be named the MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game. He stole three bases and went 3-5 with a double against Rochester.
An inning later, The Honkers were able to chip into the lead with an RBI single from center fielder Kevin Dowdell scoring Joe Longo standing on third.
After Walls scored on a wild pitch in the fourth, the Honkers cut even more into the lead scoring two in the sixth, 5-3.
The Stingers would respond in the bottom of the sixth scoring two of their own. Aidan Byrne and Will Hodo both obtained RBIs to make the score 7-3. The last run would come from Rochester's Michael Carico when he launched a solo home run to deep center field in the eighth.
Reed Smith got his first win of the year after pitching seven innings and allowing three runs. Logan Samuels got the save in the ninth, striking out the side in order.
The Stingers improve to 8-7 on the year and are now tied with the Mankato Moondogs for the second-best record in the Great Plains West. Rochester falls to 5-9 as the Honkers stay at the bottom of the Great Plains West.
The Stingers are looking for the sweep tomorrow night with the first pitch scheduled for 7: 05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2022
- MoonDogs Head into Duluth and Fall in Extras for Second Straight Night - Mankato MoonDogs
- La Crosse Powers Past Waterloo, 18-4. - La Crosse Loggers
- Battle Jack's Offense Too Much for Rivets - Rockford Rivets
- Stingers Defeat the Honkers, 7-4. - Willmar Stingers
- Pit Spitters Go Down Big Early, Can't Complete Comeback - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Early Deficit Dooms Honkers - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Exterminate Spiders for Franchise-Tying 14th Straight Win - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Jace Matkin's 7 RBIs Lead Battle Creek Comeback, Defeat Rockford 15-9 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Kingfish Win Back-And-Forth Battle - Kenosha Kingfish
- Huskies Win Deep in the Duluth Night - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Take Series Opener against Dock Spiders - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Fall on the Road to Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Woodchucks Outlast Rockers in Pitching Duel - Wausau Woodchucks
- Growlers and BattleJacks Postponed After Four Innings of Play - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Head to Wausau to Take on Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Kingfish Swept by Rafters - Kenosha Kingfish
- Alazaus, Big Innings Lead Honkers to Win - Rochester Honkers
- Lumberman Split Series with Larks, Win 4-0 - La Crosse Loggers
- Dock Spiders Fall at Home to Wausau, 9-6 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- MoonDogs Drop Series in Eau Claire After Extra-Inning Battle - Mankato MoonDogs
- Woodchucks Power Past Spiders - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Split Series against Lakeshore - Green Bay Rockers
- Huskies Fall to Honkers at Home - Duluth Huskies
- Mallards Sweep for First Time Since Opening Series - Madison Mallards
- Rafters Reel in 13th Straight Victory over Kingfish - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Chinooks Rebound in Road Win, Defeat Rockers 5-4 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Earn Split with Stingers Behind Hofstetter's Huge Game - St. Cloud Rox
- Larks Drop Series Finale - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.