Stingers Defeat the Honkers, 7-4.

WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers defeated the Rochester Honkers, 7-4.

The Stingers rode the momentum of their high-scoring first inning and never gave the lead back.

In the first, they were able to jump out to a four-run lead thanks to a string of base hits. The first run crossed home plate thanks to a Joey Walls single to right field. Josh Fitzgerald closed the scoring with an RBI single of his own in his first game back in Willmar.

Walls would be named the MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game. He stole three bases and went 3-5 with a double against Rochester.

An inning later, The Honkers were able to chip into the lead with an RBI single from center fielder Kevin Dowdell scoring Joe Longo standing on third.

After Walls scored on a wild pitch in the fourth, the Honkers cut even more into the lead scoring two in the sixth, 5-3.

The Stingers would respond in the bottom of the sixth scoring two of their own. Aidan Byrne and Will Hodo both obtained RBIs to make the score 7-3. The last run would come from Rochester's Michael Carico when he launched a solo home run to deep center field in the eighth.

Reed Smith got his first win of the year after pitching seven innings and allowing three runs. Logan Samuels got the save in the ninth, striking out the side in order.

The Stingers improve to 8-7 on the year and are now tied with the Mankato Moondogs for the second-best record in the Great Plains West. Rochester falls to 5-9 as the Honkers stay at the bottom of the Great Plains West.

The Stingers are looking for the sweep tomorrow night with the first pitch scheduled for 7: 05 p.m.

