Mallards Sweep for First Time Since Opening Series

Kokomo, IN - The Mallards were able to sweep the Kokomo Jackrabbits in a two-game series on Monday night with a 12-8 victory in Indiana.

Madison got started early once again, this time in the 2nd inning on a Marcus Brodil double. Two runs came in to score on the swing plus Tommy Tavarez coming around on an error to clear the basepaths and give the Ducks an early 3-0 advantage. Although the Jackrabbits countered with two runs of their own in the bottom half against Mallards' starter Beau Nichols (5.1 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K), Madison sent a few back in Kokomo's direction immediately in the 3rd. Christian Rivera hits his second home run in three days, driving home Payton Smith, to take a 5-2 lead.

Things got shaky for the Mallards in the 6th while ushering 5-3 when Nichols allowed a few baserunners to reach. Madison turned to the freshman from the University of Connecticut, Tommy Ellisen. A couple singles later, the Jackrabbits were quickly in front, 7-5. The Ducks were done playing back-and-forth ball in the 7th, making Kokomo fans restless to stretch in the middle of the inning with a seven run frame. Kokomo reliever Richard Kiel was knocked from the game after a Tommy Tavarez walk and Johnny Long single. Things got hot fast for the Mallards soon after. Brodil hit his second double of the game, Javier Beal reached on an error by the left fielder, and then Josh Caron went deep for a fourth time this season to drive in three runs. After a Smith double, the day was done for the second arm of the inning in Dan Driscoll. The Mallards scored two more runs in the frame to snatch a 12-7 lead. Kokomo would score one run in the 8th inning before Declan Elias turned the lights off by striking out four of five batters faced.

The Mallards head to Kapco Park in Mequon for the second time this week for a two-game series with the Lakeshore Chinooks in the fifth and sixth games of the season between the two clubs. There will be no Mallards coverage on Mixlr. Action can be found on the Northwoods League website.

