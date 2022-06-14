Rockers Split Series against Lakeshore

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Lakeshore Chinooks came to Capital Credit Union Park and split the series with Green Bay.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings. In the top of the fourth, Lakeshore took a 1-0 lead after Caleb Bartolero scored.

Keniel de Leon clubbed his second home run of the year over the wall in right to give the Rockers a 2-1 lead.

Play resumed in the top of the fifth after a 49-minute inclement weather delay. Lakeshore scored three times. Jack Firestone hit a two-run home run for the visitors.

No scoring for either team until the top of the ninth when Aidan Longwell came home on an RBI hit by Marcus Cline.

Green Bay made the bottom of the ninth interesting. They took advantage of two errors by second baseman Victor Lara and scored twice. Aidan Longwell ultimately retired Mikey Kluska to end the game.

Chris Sleeper had a nice showing in his Green Bay debut. He threw 66 pitches and allowed four hits, one run (which was unearned) and four walks. He struck out two hitters as well.

The Rockers travel to Wausau on Tuesday to play the Woodchucks for the third time this year. First pitch from Athletic Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

