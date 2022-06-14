MoonDogs Drop Series in Eau Claire After Extra-Inning Battle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The Mankato MoonDogs fell in extra innings to the Eau Claire Express, 4-3, in a Northwoods League baseball game played at Carson Park, Monday Night.

The MoonDogs' second consecutive loss drops their record to 8-6. The Express now stand 9-5 on the season.

The MoonDogs fell into a hole early on, giving up three runs in the fourth inning. They were held in check until a big RBI double by Nick Altermatt (Minesota State - Mankato) shrunk the deficit to 3-2 in the eighth inning. Sean Ross (Indiana State) homered to tie the game later in the eighth inning. After eight innings in Eau Claire, the MoonDogs and Express were tied 3-3.

The MoonDogs had a big chance to even things up in the ninth inning. They had runners on second and third with one out and Justin Descriscio (San Diego) at the plate. He chopped one to short and the Express cut down the runner trying to score. The next batter struck out, which left a pair of runners stranded.

After pitching a scoreless ninth Tyson Neighbors (Kanas State) was tasked to keep the game alive in the bottom of the 10th. In extra innings, the Express walked it off when Tanner Marsh (St. Thomas) laid down a sacrifice bunt that finished with Neighbors attempting to make the heroic play to third to retire the lead runner. Instead, the throw was errant, sailed and the run scored to give Eau Claire a walk-off victory. As a result, Neighbors was handed his first loss of the season.

Nolan Pender (Bellarmine) pitched six strong innings for Mankato on the mound as the starting arm, he gave up three runs,

The MoonDogs will continue their road trip tomorrow in Duluth to open a new two-game series. They are scheduled to take on the Huskies (9-5) at 6:35 p.m. at Wade Stadium. Luke Young (Midland College) is slated to take the mound for the first time this season as the MoonDogs' starting arm.

