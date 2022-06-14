Woodchucks Power Past Spiders

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks (6-8) homered twice and matched a season-high run total en route to a 9-6 series-sweeping victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (8-6) at Herr-Baker Field.

The Woodchucks, who have now won three of their last four, came out on top despite tallying only six hits compared to the Dock Spiders' twelve.

But the visitors made their hits count Monday night. A two-run homer by Ryan Sepede (BYU) kick-started the scoring in the top of the second. The blast to left field was his second of the season, tying Hunter Dorraugh's (San Jose State) team lead and scoring Dorraugh from first base.

The lead would swell to five in the top of the third on Mark Shallenberger's (Evansville) first homer of the summer. His line drive cleared the right-field fence, plating Brock Watkins (BYU) and Dorraugh.

Starting pitcher Dante Chirico (Northwest Florida State) continued his strong start to 2022 by tossing four shutout innings. He worked around five hits, inducing three double plays to frustrate the Dock Spiders, who left nine men on base in the defeat.

Trevor Ernt (San Jose State) came on in middle relief, earning the win by securing five outs. He was relieved by David Barrett (Florida State) who stranded two inherited runners in the bottom of the sixth, keeping the Woodchucks in front 5-2.

The visitors tacked on a run in the seventh, as Cal Hejza (Illinois) walked, stole second, and scored on an error. The sophomore shortstop would walk twice and score twice in his debut.

Sepede's RBI single drove in Dorraugh in the top of the eighth, putting the Chucks on top 7-2. But the Dock Spiders answered with three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

The Chucks struck back in the ninth, plating two insurance runs on a two-run triple by Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston).

Cade Denton (Oral Roberts) allowed a run in the bottom half but slammed the door from there and sent the Chucks home with a 9-6 victory and series sweep in hand.

Up Next

The Woodchucks head back to Wausau tomorrow to take on the Green Bay Rockers for a two-game series, beginning at 6:35 p.m. Next, they'll travel to Wisconsin Rapids for a double header against the Rafters. Join us for post-game Fireworks presented by Fleet Farm on Friday. First pitch against the Traverse City Pit Spitters is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday. The team will take the field in specialty Wausau Woodchucks jerseys on Saturday to raise money for the Safe Kids program, presented by Aspirus.

