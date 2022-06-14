Growlers and BattleJacks Postponed After Four Innings of Play
June 14, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - Heavy rains at Homer Stryker Field force the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek players into a 2-hour rain delay, at which point the game was called for the night.
The Growlers led 3-1 at the time the tarp went on the field thanks to a 2-RBI double from Ryan Dykstra and an Ethan Ruiz RBI walk. Dylan Freeman was lights out on the mound for KZoo throwing 4 innings, striking out 5 and allowing no earned runs on the evening.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
