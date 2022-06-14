Chinooks Rebound in Road Win, Defeat Rockers 5-4

June 14, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Green Bay, Wis - A stormy night in Wisconsin wouldn't stop the Chinooks from taking care of business. Despite a 45-minute rain delay in the 4th, the Chinooks were able to use the added free time to compose themselves and grind out the win. The Chinooks trailed 2-1 at the end of the 4th before lighting put the game on a brief hiatus. Lakeshore (5-9) came out after the break and rallied to score four uncontested runs to secure the road victory against Green Bay (4-10).

Eric Chalus (W, 1-0) started on the mound for the Chinooks and made an immediate impact. After walking a batter with 2 outs in the bottom of the 1st inning, Chalus went on to retire the next eight batters he faced while keeping the game scoreless.

Stephen Hrustich made his debut with the Chinooks and quickly got to work, hitting an RBI single driving in Caleb Bartolero in the 4th to put Lakeshore ahead 1-0. Green Bay responded in the bottom of the 4th when Keniel De Leon hit a 2-run HR to right to put the Rockers ahead 2-1 to finish the inning.

Rain and lightning would briefly put the game on hold before the 5th inning continued. The break proved advantageous for Lakeshore, who came back and scored three runs in the top of the 5th to reclaim the lead. Bryce Stober hit an infield single and quickly advanced to third. Marcus Cline hit an RBI single to bring Stober home and tie the game. Jack Firestone put Lakeshore on top with a 2-run HR to right with the Chinooks leading the Rockers 4-2 through five.

Lakeshore would come close to hitting its second HR of the night, but a long drive to right field by Caleb Bartolero would slice foul at the last moment. The Chinooks would score again in the 9th on an RBI single by Marcus Cline to put them up 5-2 heading into the bottom of the 9th.

The Chinooks ran into trouble trying to close out the game in the 9th. After getting the first out, an error on a potential double play loaded the bases with one out for the Rockers. Green Bay scored two runs on a throwing error by Lakeshore that brought the game within one run. Kanan Butler hunkered down and secured the last out for the Chinooks, who pitched the final two innings and earned the hold.

Eric Chalus received his first win on the season as Lakeshore continues its stretch of solid play. Lakeshore is now 5-9 on the season and will travel back home to face the Madison Mallards in a 2-game series at home. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm tomorrow at Moonlight Graham field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.