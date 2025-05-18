Best Seats in the House - the Ultimate Game Day Experience

May 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Get the VIP treatment at Moonlight Graham Field!

We're thrilled to introduce our brand-new Best Seats in the House offer - a premium experience designed for fans who want to take their game day to the next level.

At every Lakeshore Chinooks home game, two lucky fans will receive exclusive access to the Best Seats in the House, located directly behind home plate. These seats offer unbeatable views of the action and come with a full-service experience.

What's Included:

Premium Home Plate Seating

All-You-Can-Eat Ballpark Fare

Two Drinks Per Person

Dedicated Waitstaff Service

This is the perfect way to celebrate a birthday, treat a client, or just spoil yourself and a fellow fan!

Spots are limited and available now - sign up for a chance to win: tinyurl.com/LSC25BestSeat

Don't miss your chance to sit in the Best Seats in the House this summer!







