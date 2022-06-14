Huskies Fall to Honkers at Home

June 14, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies baseball team fell to the Rochester Honkers, 10-5, on Monday night at Wade Stadium.

Trailing by two runs after the fourth inning, first baseman Kristian Campbell (Georgia Tech) hit an RBI single to slice Duluth's deficit to 4-3 in the fifth.

The Honkers had plenty of scoring left to offer, however.

In the eighth, the Honkers scored three runs on three consecutive walks. Third baseman Kimo Fukofuka reached base as a hit batsman to cap off a five-run frame.

The Huskies (9-5) found a little bit of scoring momentum in the final two innings.

With two outs, left fielder JD Rogers (Vanderbilt) drove in a run on a single to left field, moving to 1-for-3 while extending his on-base streak to 12 games. Center fielder Noah Marcelo hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth for the final Huskies run.

Despite 12 strikeouts from their lineup, the Honkers (6-7) relied on nine combined runs scored across the fourth and eighth for the win.

Jake Hamilton (1-1) was charged with the loss, while Rochester's Brant Alazaus (2-0) garnered the victory.

Next, the Huskies return to Wade Stadium to continue a four-game homestand against the Mankato MoonDogs. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.