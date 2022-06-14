Rockers Head to Wausau to Take on Woodchucks

June 14, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers take on the Wausau Woodchucks for the first of back-to-back meetings on the road on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. from Athletic Park.

The Rockers enter this game following a 5-4 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks on Monday night at Capital Credit Union Park, splitting the series with Lakeshore after taking down the Chinooks on Sunday on the road.

In Monday night's game, the Rockers fell to Lakeshore 5-4 despite them scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth to cut the deficit to one.

Chris Sleeper made his first career start for the Rockers Monday night, pitching four innings while giving up no earned runs on four hits. Sleeper walked two batters but struck out four prior to a weather delay after the fourth inning.

Keniel De Leon hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to lead the Rockers offense as De Leon hit his second home run of the season, leading the Rockers in home runs in 2022.

The Woodchucks come in winners of their last two after sweeping the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a home-and-home series on Sunday and Monday.

For Tuesday's game, Logan Berrier will get the start as he already pitched in four games this season. He enters with a 1.54 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched while striking out nine and walking six.

Berrier last pitched on June 8 against Fond du Lac and pitched five shutout innings while earning the win as well.

The Rockers will take on the Woodchucks in Wausau on Wednesday in the second of back-to-back meetings following Tuesday's matchup. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Athletic Park.

