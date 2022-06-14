Kingfish Swept by Rafters

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 6-5 on Monday night.

Kenosha struck first in the opening frame off of an RBI groundout from Kevin Bushnell that plated Taylor Darden. However, the Rafters responded in the bottom half off of a Brandon Bobo solo home-run to even the score.

Following three runs by Wisconsin Rapids, Kenosha replied in the fifth when Anthony Mangano scored on a balk from Rafters pitcher Jake Dahle to make it 4-2.

Down 6-2, Kenosha plated three runs in the top of the sixth. Gage Williams hit a two-RBI single that scored Bushnell and Jacob Tobias. Darden then reached on an error that scored Mangano to tie the game at five.

Wisconsin Rapids responded in the seventh on a Ben Ross sacrifice fly that scored Brady Jurgella.

Ben Adamas got the win on the mound after throwing one inning of shutout ball.

Kenosha pitcher Blake Malatestinic was credited with the loss after giving up two runs in three innings pitched. He relieved Tyler McLaren who threw four innings conceding four runs. Jesse Wainscott pitched the remaining frame, allowing zero runs.

Kenosha (7-7) will take on the Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-6) in the first of four games on June 14. The first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. CST.

