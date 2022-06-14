La Crosse Powers Past Waterloo, 18-4.

The Loggers gave Copeland Park plenty to cheer about last evening, beating the Waterloo Bucks handily, thanks to a combination of solid pitching and offensive firepower.

Chase Chatman (Florida Southwester) was handed the ball Tuesday, making his third and best start of the summer. The Florida native was unfazed by temperatures in the upper nineties, neutralizing Lark's hitters while tossing a strong 6.0 innings of work. Chatman allowed an earned run on 3 hits, no walks, and 3 strikeouts.

Waterloo's offense continued its dry spell, scoring a mere 4 runs. In their last 5 contests, the Bucks have averaged 2.8 runs per game. The lone bright in their lineup was A.J. Shaver (Florida State), who went 2-3 and scored a run.

The starting and losing pitcher for the Larks was Campbell Holt (Santa Barbara City College), who had a rough go of it early on. Campbell was unable to make it out of the 2nd inning, in which the Loggers posted a crooked 9 runs. Anthony Pron (Stevens Institute of Technology) was tasked with eating up innings in relief for Waterloo. The right-hander tallied 4.1 innings, surrendering an earned run on 3 hits and 6 strikeouts.

Offensively for the Loggers, each player contributed, with eight out of nine batters getting at least one hit and all batters reaching base. Leading the way was Josh Stevenson (LSU) and Mac Danford (UT-Martin), who each recorded 2 hits and 3 RBIs. La Crosse's 18-run outing also consisted of three home runs, coming from Landon Wallace (Nevada), Coby Morales (Washington), and Emilio Corona (Arizona).

The Lumberman take on the Bucks in La Crosse again tonight. Copeland Park gates open at 5:35pm CT and the first pitch is set for 6:35pm CT.

