Lumberman Split Series with Larks, Win 4-0

June 14, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers







La Crosse ended their six-game road trip on a high note as they emerged victorious tonight in Bismarck, splitting the series.

The Loggers were in dire need of a solid pitching outing, after surrendering an average of 8.8 runs per game in their last 5 contests. That is exactly what they got in Connor Harrison (Hawaii), who kept Larks hitters off balance all evening. The southpaw tallied 6.0 scoreless innings, not walking a single batter, an issue the Lumberman have faced thus far. Ricky Reeth (Notre Dame) pitched in relief, recording 2.0 innings while allowing no runs. Zace Rice (UT-Martin), a position player, tossed a flawless 9th inning.

Bismarck was shutout for the first time on the season and conjured up just 5 hits, ending their recent offensive tare. Reggie Williams (CSU-Pueblo) was the lone bright spot for the Larks, going 2-4 with a double.

Seth Brewer (Northern State) started for Bismarck, engaging in an early pitching duel with Harrison. In his third start, Brewer recorded his second loss, registering 4.0 innings while allowing a run on 2 hits and 5 strikeouts. The right-hander was provided limited run support and help from the bullpen, as Larks' relievers gave up an additional 7 runs collectively.

Offensively for the Loggers, five players recorded multi-hit nights, mostly coming from the top of the lineup. Jack Haley (Cal State Fullerton) continued his hot streak, going 2-4 with an RBI and 3 runs scored. Coby Morales (Washington) also scored 3 times and went 2-3, posting his fourth consecutive game with an RBI. Landon Wallace (Nevada) and Emilio Corona (Arizona) also had 2 hits.

The Loggers return to La Crosse tomorrow to battle the Waterloo Bucks. The first pitch is slated for 6:35pm at Copeland Park.

