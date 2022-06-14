Pit Spitters Go Down Big Early, Can't Complete Comeback

Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-7) went down seven early against the Kenosha Kingfish (8-7) and started battling back but ran out of time in a 9-7 loss.

The Pit Spitters struck first on an RBI groundout by Jared Miller. But Kenosha would answer immediately in a big way.

The Kingfish hit a two-run home run to take a 2-1 lead in the first. They would follow that up with a three run third, a two-run fourth and a two-run fifth. The Pit Spitters scratched one run across in the top of the fifth but found themselves down in an early 9-2 hole.

The defending champions refused to back down, though. The Pit Spitters loaded the bases in the sixth inning and scored two runs on five walks. After a 1-2-3 seventh, the offense erupted in the eighth.

Four straight batters reached on hits to start the inning. Marshall Toole and Alec Atkinson doubled, Hunter Tabb and Ariel Garcia singled. A Christian Beal sacrifice fly made it a two-run game, and after Jake Smallwood singled, they had the tying run at first with just one out. But the next two batters got out and the threat was ended.

The tying run reached again in the ninth. Two walks put the tying run on base, but with two outs the Kingfish were able to get a ground ball and end the game.

The downfall was free passes on the mound and failed execution at the plate. Pitchers allowed 10 walks and a hit by pitch. Hitters grounded into two double plays with multiple runners on and stranded 11 on base. Those two keys were the difference in a close game.

Up Next

The Pit Spitters will play a doubleheader on Wednesday. Game one is at 12:35 and game two will follow at 7:35, both times Central.

