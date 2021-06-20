Stingers Beaten by Waterloo
June 20, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers drop the second and final game of the series against Waterloo, 9-3.
Waterloo scored four times in the second inning, with all four runs coming with two outs.
Willmar only scored three runs in the game, once in the fourth when Daniel Walsh scored on an error by third baseman Max Jung-Goldberg. They scored two more runs in garbage time in the ninth, on a pair of RBI singles by Daniel Sayre and Grant Kerry.
Logan Schmitt started the game for Willmar. He only tossed two innings and gave up one hit, four runs (two earned), walked two and struck out two.
Left fielder Asa Awbry pitched the final inning and two-thirds in what was a 9-1 game. He allowed one hit and struck out a batter.
The third and final game of the home stand is Monday, June 21 against Mankato. First pitch from The Beehive is 7:05 p.m.
