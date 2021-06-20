Rafters Shutout Pit Spitters, Finish 4-1 on Five Game Road Trip

June 20, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (11-9) won 3-0 to split the two-game series against the Traverse City Pit Spitters (13-6) and ended their four-game winning streak.

Both teams got great outings from their starters. The Rafters starter Ben Schoneman (Colorado School of Mines) threw four scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Three Pit Spitter runners were stranded in scoring position.

After the end of the third, a drizzle began to fall on Turtle Creek Stadium, which would last for the duration of the game.

Traverse City's Jeremy Nuff allowed only two runners on through the first five innings. In the sixth, Blake Mann (St. Mary's) blasted a ball over the left-field wall, it was only the second Rafters hit and first home run for Mann on the season.

From the fifth to the eighth, Wisconsin Rapids used four relievers. Daniel Frake (Rowan), Nick Torres (Long Island), Andrew Duran (New Orleans), and Hayden Harris (Georgia Southern) all threw scoreless innings.

The Rafters tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the ninth. After two singles and an error loaded the bases. EJ Exposito (Long Island) brought home two with a base hit to left field.

Brayden Bonner (Dixie State) entered in the ninth and allowed only one base runner. He earned his second save of the 2021 season and 20th career save as a Rafter.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters return home Monday, June 21, 2021, and face the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on WFHR AM 1320 and seen on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

