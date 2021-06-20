Rivets Pitching Outdueled in 2-1 Loss at Wisconsin

The Rockford Rivets managed just one hit through eight innings on Saturday night, falling at the hands of Ryan Lobus (Fr, Mercer) and the Wisconsin Woodchucks, 2-1 at Athletic Park in Wausau.

The Rivets once again allowed an early run, as Jace Warkentien (R-Jr, Western Illinois) allowed a sacrifice fly to Griffin Lockwood (R-Jr, Central Michigan) in the bottom of the 1st. Warkentien would avoid further damage, though, stranding another runner on 3rd base with a strikeout.

Warkentien would settle in, keeping the Woodchucks off the scoreboard until the 5th inning, when Wisconsin loaded the bases with a single, a walk, and an error. After recording a strikeout, Warkentien allowed an RBI single to CJ Kayfus (Fr, Miami) which brought home fellow Hurricane Jose Izzara, but Greg Zigler (So, Missouri State) gunned Jacob Schoenvoegl (Fr, Baylor) who tried to score from 2nd base.

Warkentien would leave the bases loaded in the frame to keep the score at 2-0. The 5th was Warkentien's final inning of work, as the lefty would finish with a line of 5 innings, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 5 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Bradley Deboutte (R-So, Wright State) came on in relief of Warkentien, tossing three scoreless frames to keep the deficit at two entering the 9th.

Rockford would turn the heat up in the 9th, picking up back-to-back one out singles from Josue Urdeneta (R-Fr, Indiana State) and Tyeler Hawkins (R-Fr, Louisville). Each runner would move up 90 feet after a passed ball, bringing the Rivets to within a hit of tying the game.

Wade Elliott (So, Louisiana Tech) then grounded out to second base to score Urdeneta to trim the score to 2-1 and move Hawkins to third. Cam McDonald (R-So, Illinois) came on as a pinch hitter, but flied out to center field in a full count to strand the tying run 90 feet away.

The loss is Rockford's third straight, as they fall to 8-11.

Warkentien is handed the loss, dropping his record to 1-2. Lobus picks up the victory after tossing 7 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 5.

The Rivets and Woodchucks will wrap up their two-game series with a Father's Day matinee tomorrow at Athletic Park at 1:05. Rockford returns home Monday to start a 6-game homestand.

