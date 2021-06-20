Booyah Stumble in Extras

KOKOMO, Ind. - The Green Bay Booyah fell in Kokomo to the Jackrabbits, 6-5, in ten innings on Sunday afternoon.

The Booyah trailed after an inning of play, 2-0, but Johnny Hipsman (Richmond) laced a home run to right field in the second to half the deficit. The Booyah then added another two in the third thanks to a Jake Berg (Jacksonville) single with the bases loaded that scored Nadir Lewis (Princeton) and Max Wagner (Clemson). With that, the Booyah led 3-2.

Green Bay added to their lead in the sixth inning after Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) hit a single that scored Hipsman. On the ensuing at-bat, Lewis hit a single of his own that plated Ryan to make it 5-2.

The Jackrabbits were able to answer in the bottom of the inning by scoring three and tying it at five.

The score would remain tied until the 10th inning, when the Jackrabbits hit a leadoff single down the right field line to walk-off.

Ben Hart (Dixie State) pitched 5.1 innings, allowing ten hits, five runs, one walk while punching out three. He left in the sixth inning after getting hit in the foot with a comebacker. He finished with a no decision.

With the loss, the Booyah return home from their three-game road trip winless.

The Booyah are back home on Monday to take on the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Evan Estridge is the probable starter for Green Bay. The South Carolina native is 2-0 on the season, pitching 9.0 innings, allowing four hits, three runs, six walks and 11 strikeouts. The Woodchucks will start Tyler Hoeft.

Fans in attendance at Monday's ballgame at Capital Credit Union Park can take advantage of Free Hot Dog Mondays, presented by Festival Foods. Fans can indulge in free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, two hot dogs per person, per trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

