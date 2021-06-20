MoonDogs Hold on to Open Series against Honkers with Win

MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (11-6) took another game from the Rochester Honkers (5-10), Saturday at ISG Field.

The MoonDogs prevailed to win 8-6 over the Honkers.Â Matt HigginsÂ (Bellarmine) was named theÂ Hilton Garden Inn Player of the GameÂ following his 4-for-3 evening which featured three RBI, a run scored and a walk.

The Honkers cracked the score column first to make it a 1-0 game on a wild pitch in the second inning.

In the bottom of the third, the MoonDogs tied the game 1-1 whenÂ Kole KalerÂ (Hawaii) singled to the Honkers' shortstop, who delivered an errant throw to first, allowingÂ Josh UrpsÂ (Cal State Fullerton) to score from second.

Austin GarrettÂ (Kansas State) provided the MoonDogs with a lead after blasting his first home of the season to leftfield in the fourth inning. Garrett's three-run shot put Mankato up 4-1 through four frames.

After the Honkers came within two of the MoonDogs with a solo home run to center in the next half inning, the MoonDogs scored three more times in the fifth and extended their lead to 7-2.

Mankato plated one more run in the sixth before Rochester rallied off four in the eighth. However, the MoonDogs held on to win their 11th game of the season, 8-6. Hits wrapped up 8-5 in favor of the MoonDogs. The Honkers led the errors department, 2-1.

Luke YoungÂ (Midland College - Texas) twirled five solid frames for the MoonDogs, Saturday. Young allowed just one hit and two runs (one earned) en route to the win to move to a 2-0 record this season. He walked two and struck out four.Â Davonte ButlerÂ (Cal State Bakersfield) took the mound in the ninth to secure his third save of the summer. Butler struck out the side to secure the win for the home team.

The loss went to Rochester'sÂ Marcus Krupke, who fell to 0-2 as a result, after he pitched four innings allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits. He walked three and struck out two along the way.

The MoonDogs and Honkers rematch Sunday with the first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. at ISG Field.

