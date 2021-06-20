Berkey Provides Heroics, MoonDogs Extend Winning Streak with Walk-Off Win over Honkers for Series Sweep

MANKATO, Minn. -Â Father's Day at ISG Field saw more late-game heroics in favor of the Mankato MoonDogs (12-6) who scored twice in the ninth inning to upend the Rochester Honkers (5-11) 4-3, Sunday at ISG Field.

Evan BerkeyÂ (Cal State Bakersfield)Â was Mankato's hero in the ninth. His opposite-field single to right scoredÂ Adam FogelÂ (Hawaii) from third to clinch the MoonDogs fourth straight victory, upping their home record to 10-1 at ISG Field in 2021.

JJ CruzÂ gave Rochester the game's first lead, Sunday night. His bloop single to right with the bases loaded in the second inning scored one to put the Honkers in front, 1-0. Then,Â Alex PimentelÂ added another run to extend the Honkers lead to 2-0 with an RBI single up the middle in the third.

The MoonDogs came within one of the Honkers in the bottom half of the third inning before eventually tying the game 2-2 in the sixth after Berkey scored from second after an errant throw by the Honkers' third baseman.

After the Honkers reclaimed the lead in the top of the seventh, the MoonDogs final chance to make something happen saw them show urgency to win the game.Â Preston CliffordÂ (Washington State) provided the tying run on a wild pitch as a pinch-runner before Berkey slapped the game-winning hit the other way to right which scored Fogel. The MoonDogs were 4-3 walk-off winners Sunday night at ISG Field.

Mankato prevailed late with three hits and a pair of runs in the ninth. All in all, both sides tied in the hits department with eight knocks while Rochester had the game's only pair of errors.Â

Vince ReillyÂ (Grand Canyon) was the MoonDogs' winning pitcher in relief after his debut, Sunday. He pitched in the eighth and ninth, posting back-to-back shutout innings with no hits allowed while walking two and striking out three. His brother,Â Blake ReillyÂ (Grand Canyon) was the MoonDogs starting arm on Father's Day and threw four frames of two-run baseball. He was hit off seven times while walking and striking out two along the way.

The loss went to Rochester's relief pitcherÂ Jay ThompsonÂ who blew the save in the ninth. Thompson came in for the eighth before working into the ninth. He surrendered four hits and two runs while walking two and recording one strikeout.

Up next, the Mankato MoonDogs head to Willmar to take on the Stingers, Monday at 7:05 p.m.

