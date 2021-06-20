Booyah Fall in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. - The Green Bay Booyah are in Kokomo again to cap off a two-game set and a three-game road trip.

The Booyah are winless thus far on this road trip but look to change it on Father's Day Sunday.

Last night, the Booyah bats were kept silent as pitching dominated. The Booyah scored their first run in the seventh inning thanks to a solo home run to left field by Max Wagner (Clemson). Green Bay and Kokomo traded runs in the final stages of the ballgame, but Kokomo prevailed, 3-2.

Logan Lee (Northwood) pitched well, going six innings, giving up four hits, one unearned run, two walks while striking out five. He took a no decision.

Today, the Booyah will give the ball to Ben Hart (Dixie State). The Californian will be making his third start of the summer. He has a record of 0-1, pitching 9.2 innings, allowing nine hits, nine runs, seven earned, three walks and six strikeouts. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

