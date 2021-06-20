Kenosha's Three-Run Seventh Leads to Bombers Sixth Straight Loss

KENOSHA, WI - When it looked like the Bombers had all the momentum in the game, it shifted to the Kingfish in a flash.

Both sides of the seventh inning were eventful but it was Kenosha's three-run inning that made it 8-5 and put the game away. The Kingfish scored three runs on five hits off Bombers reliever Will Christophersen. Mitch Jebb, Cam Redding, and Dustin Crenshaw each drove in a run in the inning for Kenosha.

In the top half of the seventh the Bombers tied the game at five as Aaron Beck and Ed Johnson each hit RBI singles.

The Bombers tried to crawl back in the ninth as they loaded the bases with one out. Miguel Larreal would walk to score a run making it 8-6. But Kenosha closer Nick Meyer recorded a strike out to end the Bombers hopes.

The first five innings of the game were controlled by the Kingfish. They started off strong as Redding hit a two-run home run off Bombers starter Luke Mcgibboney. The Kingfish catcher would later drive in a run in the fifth which started a three-run inning for the Kingfish. Redding had a stellar performance at the plate going 3-3 driving in four runs

Mcgibboney went 4.2 innings giving up five runs on five hits striking out three.

Kingfish starter Joey Kosowsky opposed Mcgibboney and went six innings giving up three runs and striking out four.

The Bombers did not get to Kosowsky until the sixth. Beck and Johnson recorded back-to-back singles with two outs. Larreal followed with a two-run triple and would later score when Heath Hood reached on an error.

Johnson went 3-5 on the day to lead the Bombers offense which had nine hits total. The Kingfish had 10 hits as a team and were lead by Redding and McKay Barney who each had three hits.

The Bombers have now lost their last six games and lost all four on their road trip to fall to 7-12.

The Bombers return home tomorrow to start a home-and-home series with the Kalamazoo Growlers. First pitch from C.O. Brown Stadium scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

