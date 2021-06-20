Mallards Comeback Stifled by Rain

June 20, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







FOND DU LAC, WIS. - The Madison Mallards went on the road to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a rainy game at Herr-Baker Field after dropping the first of the four-game set at home Saturday night.

Mallard starter Reagan Klawiter (Madison College) lasted only three innings as he was pulled after allowing five earned runs on eight hits.

The Mallards were on the board 1-0 in the top half of the 1st as Cam Cratic (Missouri State) scored on a sacrifice fly from Bryant Shellenbarger (Akron). The Dock Spiders would quickly jump back out in front with two runs in the 1st, two in the 2nd, and another in the 3rd. Fond du Lac then extended the lead to 6-1 with a run in the bottom of the 5th.

Madison used the 6th inning to get back into the game. Alex Iadisernia (Elon) led off the inning with a solo home run. A Joe Hauser (Arizona State) sac fly and Cam Frederick (Creighton) fielder's choice would each add a run. Cratic would then drive in Frederick with a two-out double to close the gap to one run. Just after Cratic's double, the umpires met and called for the tarp to be brought out, beginning a three hour delay. This delay would prove to quiet both teams' offenses, as neither would score again and the Dock Spiders would win 6-5.

Dock Spiders starter Connor McKenna (2-2, 4.79 ERA) came away with the win, Ryan Kutt (1) picked up the 3.1 innings save, and Reagan Klawiter (1-1, 5.73 ERA) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.

Next up for the Mallards is a rematch tomorrow against the Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm in Fond du Lac.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.