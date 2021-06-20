Woodchucks Defeat Rockford Behind Offensive Barrage

WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks concluded their homestand in dominating fashion on Father's Day, scoring eight early runs in a 9-1 win over the Rockford Rivets.

The Chucks complete the two-game sweep over Rockford and have now won three of their past four games, all at Athletic Park. Every Woodchuck batter in the starting lineup Sunday afternoon either had a hit or batted in a run. The Chucks had 11 hits in the matchup with four extra base hits.

Wisconsin improves to 12-7 on the season and remains atop the Great Lakes West Division.

The Woodchucks blew the game open the bottom of the second, scoring eight runs on eight hits and sending 12 batters to the plate. CJ Kayfus and Gino Groover logged extra base hits in the crooked-number inning, with Groover's double off the wall coming in the second at bat of his Woodchuck debut.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell registered a single and an RBI fielder's choice while Kayfus and Tommy Delgado drove in two runs each in the frame.

Delgado drove in another run on a fielder's choice in the fifth before the Rivets finally got on the board in the sixth.

Dante Chirico provided a shutout seventh inning out of the bullpen before Chandler Poell closed the game with a pair of scoreless frames.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Nate Madej went six innings, allowing just one unearned run while striking out 12 batters and walking three. Madej earned his first win of 2021 after a trio of prior no-decisions.

Jordan Schaffer was 2-5 with a run.

Colton Vincent went 2-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run.

Tyler Kehoe was 2-4 with a run.

Next Up

The Woodchucks hit the road for the front end of a two-game, home-and-home series at the Green Bay Booyah Monday night. They return to Athletic Park Tuesday evening where the Chucks and the Booyah will finish the rain-suspended game from June 8 in the bottom of the second inning before playing a seven-inning, regularly scheduled contest. First pitch of Game 1 Tuesday is set for 5:05 p.m. with the second game to follow afterwards.

It will also be grandparent's night at the ballpark. Grandparents can bring their grandkids for half priced box seats!

For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

