Steelheads Defeat Grizz 6-3

Boise, Idaho - Dakota Raabe scored 2 goals and 1 assist and Cameron Wright had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Utah Grizzlies but it wasn't enough as Jack Becker had 2 goals and Zane Franklin scored 1 goal and 2 assists to lead the Idaho Steelheads to a 6-3 victory over the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Jack Becker scored 3:57 in to give Idaho the early lead. Dakota Raabe tied it up 13:44 in on a nice pass from Jordan Martel. Colton Kehler delivered his 11th of the season 18:14 in. Idaho led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Idaho got 3 unanswered 2nd period goals from Nick Canade, Wade Murphy and Zane Franklin as they led 5-1. Raabe scored his 2nd of the night for Utah. Idaho led 5-2 after 2 periods.

Cameron Wright scored his 4th of the year 7:50 into the third on assists from Raabe and Andrew Nielsen, who leads the club with 20 on the season. Wright and Raabe are tied for the club lead in points among forwards with 18. Raabe has a point in 10 of his last 11 games. Raabe and Wright each scored their 4th multiple point games of the season.

Idaho got a 3rd period goal from Becker 9:11 in for his 2nd of the night. 5 of his 6 goals have come against Utah. Idaho's record goes to 21-3-0-1 on the year. Utah's record falls to 11-13.

The last game before the Christmas break is on Friday night at 7:10 pm at Idaho Central Arena. Utah's next homestand is a 3 game set vs Idaho on December 28. 30 at 7:10 pm and December 31st at 5:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com

3 stars

1. Zane Franklin (Idaho) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

2. Jack Becker (Idaho) - 2 goals.

3. Dakota Raabe (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

