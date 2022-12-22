K-Wings Fall to Komets, Wish All a Happy Holiday Season

FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-11-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, earned an early lead but the Fort Wayne Komets (11-8-3-2) answered and earned their sixth straight victory Thursday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 6-1.

Max Humitz (8) scored the game's first goal at the 11:45 mark of the first. Humitz gobbled up a rebound on the left side after the initial shot by Ryan Cook (5). Carson Focht (4) earned the secondary assist on the goal.

The Komets answered with a power-play goal at the 13:51 mark, and added the game-winner before the period expired. Fort Wayne then scored three goals in the second and one in the third to round out the scoring on the evening.

Kalamazoo made a change in net after the fifth goal, replacing Hunter Vorva (4-2-1-0) with Evan Cormier. Cormier stopped 18 of the final 19 shots by the Komets, with the final goal coming on a power play at the 4:31 mark of the third.

The K-Wings head into the Christmas break with points in three of their last four games and are ranked No. 4 in the Central Division.

Next up for Kalamazoo is a trip to Cincinnati (15-4-3-2) on Wednesday, December 28. Puck drop at Heritage Bank Center is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EST.

