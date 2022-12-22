Three Unanswered Goals Lift Oilers Over Americans
December 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, defeated the Allen Americans 3-2 at the BOK Center on Thursday night
Aiden Brown kicked off the scoring with a power-play goal 12:53 into the game. The goal was the only tally of the frame, despite Tulsa out shooting Allen 15-6.
Mikael Robidoux pressured the puck into the back of the net 7:12 into the second, putting Allen up 2-0. Eddie Matsushima scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in the frame, cutting the Allen lead to 2-1.
Tyler Poulsen leveled the game with the lone even-strength goal of the contest, popping a top-shelf rebound past Kevin Mandolese just 2:36 into the third. Matsushima tallied his second of the game - the eventual game winner - with less than 15 minutes remaining, cementing a 3-2 Oilers victory.
Tulsa squares off against Allen for the final home game of 2022 tomorrow, Dec. 23 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2022
- Wichita Strikes Down Rapid City with 5-1 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Blow 2-0 Lead in Loss to Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Three Unanswered Goals Lift Oilers Over Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Fall to Thunder, 5-1 - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Fall to Komets, Wish All a Happy Holiday Season - Kalamazoo Wings
- Justin Florek Nets Overtime Winner in Savannah - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbits Earn Point, Fall in Overtime to Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - December 22 - ECHL
- DiPietro Joins Team Canada for Spengler Cup - Maine Mariners
- Thunder, Rush Continues Three-Game Series Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Vivenu Named "Preferred Primary Ticketing Partner of the ECHL" - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, December 22 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Gladiators (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 6-3 - Utah Grizzlies
- Gaucher, Gerard Score Twice as Royals Down Mariners for Fourth-Straight Win, 6-5 - Reading Royals
- Wichita Opens Series With Win Vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Win Seventh Straight Game Defeating Utah 6-3 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.