Three Unanswered Goals Lift Oilers Over Americans

December 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, defeated the Allen Americans 3-2 at the BOK Center on Thursday night

Aiden Brown kicked off the scoring with a power-play goal 12:53 into the game. The goal was the only tally of the frame, despite Tulsa out shooting Allen 15-6.

Mikael Robidoux pressured the puck into the back of the net 7:12 into the second, putting Allen up 2-0. Eddie Matsushima scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in the frame, cutting the Allen lead to 2-1.

Tyler Poulsen leveled the game with the lone even-strength goal of the contest, popping a top-shelf rebound past Kevin Mandolese just 2:36 into the third. Matsushima tallied his second of the game - the eventual game winner - with less than 15 minutes remaining, cementing a 3-2 Oilers victory.

Tulsa squares off against Allen for the final home game of 2022 tomorrow, Dec. 23 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

