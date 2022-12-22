DiPietro Joins Team Canada for Spengler Cup

PORTLAND, ME - Mariners goaltender and Boston Bruins prospect Michael DiPietro has been selected to represent Canada in the 2022 Spengler Cup. Team Canada announced their roster for the tournament on Thursday.

The Spengler Cup is an annual invitational tournament held in Davos, Switzerland, and is one of the oldest hockey tournaments in the world, having first been held in 1923. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has not been a tournament since 2019, when Team Canada won its 16th championship - the most of any country.

DiPietro is on an NHL contract with the Bruins and was acquired in an October trade with the Vancouver Canucks. He was assigned to the Mariners in late November and has appeared in five games for Maine, posting a record of 4-1-0, with a 3.21 GAA and a .902 SV%. The 23-year-old netminder was drafted by the Canucks in the 3rd round in 2017, and made three NHL appearances with them. He's also played 74 AHL games for the Abbotsford Canucks and Utica Comets.

The Spengler Cup tournament begins on Monday, December 26th and runs through Saturday, December 31st.

