Game Notes: at Wichita

December 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #27 at Wichita

12/22/22 | INTRUST Bank Arena | 7:05 p.m. CT

LAST TIME OUT: Logan Nelson had a goal and an assist and the Rush put 47 shots on goal but they were beaten by the Wichita Thunder 6-3 on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. Lucas Feuk recorded two assists in the loss, Rapid City's fifth in a row.

WE'RE IN KANSAS NOW: The Rush and Thunder will play three games in Wichita this week, the first of seven scheduled games in this building for Rapid City. The Rush played six games in Wichita last season and went 4-1-0-1. The Thunder are 9-3-1-0 on home ice this season as opposed to 5-6-1-0 on the road. Rapid City's road record sits at 6-9-0-0.

GOING UP: The Rush had two defensemen called up to the AHL Calgary Wranlgers this week as Simon Lavigne and Tyson Helgesen each were sent to Calgary. Lavigne, who is on an AHL contract with the Wranglers, was recalled for a second time this season. He spent a week with Calgary in November but did not play. Helgesen was called up for the first time this season. Neither defenseman was in the lineup for Calgary's games on Tuesday or Wednesday night.

WORTH THE WAIT: Ilya Nikolaev assisted on Alex Aleardi's goal in the first period on Wednesday and now has three goals and an assist in three games since returning from the AHL. The rookie center did not record a point in his first eight games of the season but, since then, has seven goals and 11 assists in 14 games.

SEESAW: The Rush have now lost five consecutive games, a streak that comes immediately following a season-best six-game winning streak. Five games is the longest losing streak of the season for Rapid City

THE SEASON SERIES: Rapid City and Wichita have played four games against one another, with the teams having split so far, 2-2-0-0 . Brett Gravelle leads the Rush with three goals and an assist in the four games and Wichita is paced by Michal Stinil, who has three goals and three assists in two games against the Rush. Rapid City and Wichita will play 13 times in the 2022-23 season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Daniil Chechelev was replaced in goal after the second period on Wednesday. It was the second time in the last three games Rapid City's starting goaltender did not finish the game. Adam Carlson was pulled in the first period on Friday in Idaho...three of Brett Gravelle's four goals this season have been scored against Wichita...Rapid City had 21 shots on goal in the third period, the second-most shots in a period this season...the Rush outshout the Thunder, 47-26 in the loss on Wednesday. It was the second-most shots they've had in the game and the most they had out-shot an opponent by this season.

UP NEXT: Rapid City and Wichita will finish their three-game week on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT

