Steelheads Win Seventh Straight Game Defeating Utah 6-3

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (21-3-0-1, 43pts) took down the Utah Grizzlies (11-13-0-0, 22pts) by a final score of 6-3 Wednesday night in front of the 12th sellout crowd in just the 14th home game at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will host the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at 7:10 p.m.

Jack Becker (2-0-2) and Colton Kehler (1-0-1) scored first period goals for the Steelheads while Dakota Raabe (2-1-3) scored in between the Idaho goals. Shots were 11-11 after the opening frame as Idaho led 2-1. Idaho led 5-2 after 40 minutes of play thanks to second period goals from Nick Canade (1-1-2), Wade Murphy (1-0-1), and Zane Franklin (1-2-3). Raabe scored the lone second frame tally for the Grizzlies as shots were 15-14 in favor of Utah in the stanza. Cameron Wright scored in the third period for Utah while Becker added his second of the game. Adam Scheel made a career high 39 saves on 42 shots in the win while Lukas Parik made 31 on 37 in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 3:53 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: Jordan Kawaguchi dropped the puck back at the top of the left circle for Jack Becker. Becker scooped it up and cut to the high slot where he fired a low wrist shot beating Lukas Parik near side.

- 1st, 13:44 | 1-1 UTA GOAL: From behind the net Jordan Martel sent a pass to Dakota Raabe at the far circle. Raabe hammered it upstairs over the shoulder of Adam Scheel.

- 1st, 18:14 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: Back behind the Steelheads blue line Patrick Kudla snapped it up for Ryan Dmowski down the right wing. From just outside the right circle Dmowski sent the puck to the net where Colton Kehler was there to redirect it into the back of the net.

- 2nd, 2:26 | 3-1 IDH: After a faceoff win by Jade Miller in the left circle, Zane Franklin fed Casey Johnson at the left point. Johnson sent it over to the top of the blue line for Nick Canade who fired a one timer into the back of the cage.

- 2nd, 9:23 | 4-1 IDH GOAL: Matt Register led a three on one down the right wing. After crossing the blue line, he dropped the puck back from Zane Franklin. Franklin then fed Murphy at the far circle and Murphy blasted home a one timer.

- 2nd, 14:54 | 5-1 GOAL: From the right-wing wall Zane Franklin walked himself into the high slot and displayed some fantastic stick handling waiting out Parik and sliding it past the goaltender.

- 2nd, 18:42 | 5-2 UTA GOAL: At the top of the crease Dakota Raabe was able to slam the puck past Scheel.

- 3rd, 7:50 | 5-3 UTA GOAL: From behind the goal line Raabe fed Cameron Wright in the high slot who sent one past Scheel.

- 3rd, 9:11 | 6-3 IDH GOAL: Jade Miller muscled the puck in deep in the right corner. Willie Knierim in hard on the forecheck fed Becker in the high slot. With Parik way out of position Becker was able to slide it in.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Zane Franklin

2) Jack Becker

3) Dakota Raabe

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 0-for-2 on power-play while Utah was 0-for-5.

- Utah outshot Idaho 42-37.

- Owen Headrick (INJ), Ty Pelton-Byce (INJ), Justin Misiak (IR), and Janis Svanenbergs (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 121-62-26 all-time vs. Utah and 67-29-13 in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena.

- During the seven-game win streak the Steelheads have outscored their opposition 35-12.

- Idaho has scored four or more goals in seven straight games.

- 13 different players recorded point.

- Adam Scheel has won seven straight games in net and made a career high 39 saves.

- Nick Canade recorded his first multi-point game of the season.

- Wade Murphy has points in eight of his last 11 games (5-7-12).

- Jack Becker recorded his second multi-goal game of the season and has points in five of his last six games (2-4-6).

- Zane Franklin recorded his first three-point game as a Steelhead.

- Jordan Kawaguchi enhanced his point streak to five games (5-3-8).

