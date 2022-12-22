Wichita Opens Series With Win Vs. Rush

December 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita opened up a three-game series on Wednesday night against Rapid City, claiming a 6-3 win at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil led the way with a goal and two helpers while Brayden Watts, Cole MacDonald and Dominic Dockery each finished with two points.

Watts opened up the scoring at 14:33 of the first period. He fired a one-timer from the right circle on the power play for his first of two on the night.

Alex Aleardi tied the game at 15:22. Lucas Feuk fed a pass to him in front of the net and he lifted it over Evan Buitenhuis for his 13th of the year.

Just 15 seconds later, Dominic Dockery fired a shot on net from the left point and Kelly Bent tipped it past Daniil Chechelev to make it 2-1.

In the second, Peter Bates increased the lead to 3-1 with a highlight reel goal. He stole the puck near the Rapid City line, came in on a breakaway and beat Chechelev for his fourth of the year.

Watts tallied his second on the power play at 10:23 as he fired a one-timer from the edge of the right circle to make it 4-1.

Stinil added another at 16:13 to make it 5-1. Jay Dickman stole the puck near the bench area and found Stinil. He came in on a two-on-one and fired a shot through Chechelev for his 11th of the season.

Rapid City tried to mount a late comeback in the third period. Brett Gravelle beat Buitenhuis at 12:28 to make it 5-2. Logan Nelson cut the lead to two at 12:43 as he stole the puck near the left post and popped home a backhand.

The Rush called a late timeout and pulled Chechelev with just under two minutes left. MacDonald iced the game with an empty-netter at 19:01 to make it 6-3.

Watts has six points in his last four games and three goals over his last two. Stinil recorded his seventh multi-point outing in his last nine games. Dockery and MacDonald each had a goal and an assist. Buitenhuis finished with 44 saves.

Wichita and Rapid City play the second of a three-game set tomorrow night at 7:05 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The holidays are coming fast. Take care of the Thunder fan in your life with one of our three great options for the holidays. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits. Click here to learn more.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.