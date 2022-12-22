Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, December 22 at 7:00 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign today as they head to Enmarket Arena to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates. South Carolina is riding a three-game point streak into tonight's game in Savannah to finish out their pre-holiday schedule.

LAST TIME OUT

The South Carolina Stingrays forced overtime against the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday at Gas South Arena. Alex Fortin led the way with a pair of power play goals and Carter Turnbull added his team-leading 14th tally of the season. Atlanta netted the game-winner with 1:39 left in overtime on Tim Davison's second marker of the game.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Stingrays and Ghost Pirates have faced off a total of three times in both the season and all-time series with South Carolina winning each of the first three contests. The most recent matchup on December 17th was postponed following an equipment malfunction of the zamboni and will be completed on Friday, January 13th at the North Charleston Coliseum.

STEVIE RETURNS

Goaltender Clay Stevenson was reassigned to the Stingrays on Wednesday after a two-plus week stint in the AHL with the Hershey Bears. While in Hershey, Stevenson posted a perfect 3-0 record along with a 1.96 goals against average and a 0.924 save percentage. In nine games with South Carolina, Stevenson owns a 6-3 record along with a 2.31 goals against average and a save percentage of 0.926%.

BEAR HUGHES THE GHOSTBUSTER

Forward Bear Hughes is having a successful rookie campaign, amassing 25 points on 12 goals and 13 assists in 22 games played this year. Nearly a quarter of his points this season have come against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, recording six points on five goals and one assist. All three games have been multi-point affairs for Hughes, with the first-year pro tallying two goals in each of the first two contests.

FAMILIAR FACES

South Carolina will see a familiar face in the green and white on Thursday night as former Stingray Nico Blachman signed with the Ghost Pirates this week. Blachman began the season with the Allen Americans, dressing for 13 games before joining Savannah on Monday. Last night, Blachman netted his first professional goal in his Ghost Pirates debut. Last year in South Carolina, Blachman recorded one assist in 26 games played.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Norfolk at South Carolina - Wednesday, December 28 at 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Saturday, December 31 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Wednesday, January 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Friday, January 6 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Saturday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m.

