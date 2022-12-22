Wichita Strikes Down Rapid City with 5-1 Win

WICHITA, Kan. - Five different players tallied two points, Zachary Emond stopped 36 shots and Wichita skated past Rapid City with a 5-1 win on Thursday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil, Jay Dickman, Brayden Watts, Dylan MacPherson and Cole MacDonald each had two points.

The Thunder penalty kill was outstanding, killing off six chances for the Rush. Wichita was 1-for-5 on the power play while also netting a shorthanded tally.

Stinil got things started at 10:25 of the first period when he hammered a slap shot from the top of the left circle on the man advantage to make it 1-0.

In the second, Quinn Preston made it 2-0 at 6:43 as he wristed a shot past Daniil Chechelev for his eighth of the year.

Jake Wahlin increased the lead to 3-0 at 15:42 as he found a rebound near the left post and beat Chechelev for his sixth of the season.

Watts made it 4-0 at 3:32 of the third period. MacDonald made a terrific play through the middle of the ice and found Watts near the slot. He connected with a shorthanded marker for his 15th of the year.

Alex Aleardi scored at 12:43 to end the shutout bid for Emond. He blasted a one-timer from the left circle for his ninth of the season.

Chechelev was lifted for an extra attacker with less than three minutes left. Dickman fired a shot down the ice and scored into an empty net to make it 5-1.

Watts has goals in three-straight and points in his last five (4g, 4a). Stinil has five points over his last two games (2g, 3a) and recorded another multi-point outing. He has two or more points in eight of his last ten games. Preston extended his point-streak to nine games. MacDonald has four points in his last two games. MacPherson recorded his second multi-point game of the season.

The Thunder finishes a three-game series tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. against Rapid City.

