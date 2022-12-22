Rush Fall to Thunder, 5-1

December 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Alex Aleardi in action

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Alex Aleardi in action(Rapid City Rush)

(WICHITA, Kan.) - Alex Aleardi scored in the third period to put the Rush on the board but Rapid City was beaten by the Wichita Thunder 5-1 on Thursday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita struck first in the first period with a power play goal. Michal Stinil skated the puck to the top of the left circle and blasted a slap shot through traffic in front of the net. It beat Daniil Chechelev top shelf and the Thunder took a 1-0 lead.

They added to that lead in the second period seconds after a Rapid City power play expired. Stinil took a stretch pass after exiting the penalty box, gained the zone and left a drop pass for Quinn Preston. Preston slung the puck on net and past Chechelev high on the blocker side to make the score 2-0.

Later, after the Rush turned the puck over in their defensive zone, Jake Wahlin grabbed it in front of the net. Witch Chechelev out of position, Wahlin backhanded a shot into the net and the Wichita lead grew to three.

The Thunder extended that advantage again in the third while shorthanded as Cole MacDonald gained the zone an odd-man rush and hit Brayden Wats cutting to the net. He flicked a wrister past Chechelev and Wichita led 4-0.

Rapid City got on the board in the third period when Ilya Nikolaev and Aleardi gained the zone at the conclusion of a penalty kill. Nikolaev fed Aleardi for a one-timer that he blasted top shelf past Zachary Emond to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Rush pulled Chechelev for an extra attacker in the final minutes and the Thunder cashed in with an empty-net goal by Jay Dickman that made it 5-1. Rapid City fell for the sixth consecutive game and dropped to 13-14-0-0 in the process. The Thunder improved to 15-9-2-0 with the win.

The Rush will finish their road trip on Friday night with the third game in three days against Wichita. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.