Vivenu Named "Preferred Primary Ticketing Partner of the ECHL"

December 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that vivenu has been named as the "Preferred Primary Ticketing Partner of the ECHL."

The vivenu platform allows teams to manage all aspects of their ticketing in one place and is fully customizable. As part of the agreement, vivenu is waiving all onboarding fees for ECHL Teams.

"This agreement with vivenu is very exciting because it speaks to the continued focus in our League on connectivity between the various data points Teams collect on how fans enjoy ECHL games," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The vivenue API will allow Teams to integrate the ticket-buying experience into many ways that fans are already interacting with them."

"This great partnership will be a cornerstone for improving all aspects of the ticketing experience for clubs and fans alike," said vivenu Co-Founder & CEO USA Simon Weber. "The ECHL is a premiere league and we are glad to partner with them to supercharge their ticketing experience."

