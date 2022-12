ECHL Transactions - December 22

December 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 22, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Chays Ruddy, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve

Delete Wayne Letourneau, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Robert Calisti, D assigned by Charlotte

Add Xavier Cormier, F assigned by Charlotte

Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)

Greenville:

Add Max Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dallas Gerads, F activated from reserve

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve

Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Indy:

Add Chris Cameron, D returned from loan to Milwaukee

Delete Chad Yetman, F loaned to Cleveland [12/20]

Jacksonville:

Add Jake Pappalardo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned by Manitoba

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Providence

Norfolk:

Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from reserve

Delete Griffin Lunn, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Hunter Fejes, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Trevor Martin, G released as EBUG

Savannah:

Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve

Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Clay Stevenson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Add Rourke Russell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mario Culina, G placed on reserve

Delete Tarek Baker, F placed on reserve

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)

Delete Ryan Scarfo, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Toledo:

Add Spencer Wright, G added as EBUG

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Santino Centorame, D recalled by Laval

Delete Anthony Beauregard, F recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add Benjamin Gagne, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Dylan Sadowy, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Perna, D placed on reserve

Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Chris Komma, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Delete Josh McDougall, D traded to Norfolk

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.