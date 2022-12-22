Americans Blow 2-0 Lead in Loss to Tulsa
December 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped a 3-2 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday night in front of 4,309 in Oklahoma.
The Americans blew a 2-0 lead. Aidan Brown scored on the power play at 13:53 of the opening period from Colton Hargrove and Kris Myllari. Hargrove returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing the last five games with a lower body injury. Hargrove has a point or more in the last three games that he's played in and four of the last five.
The Americans added to their lead in the second as Mikael Robidoux scored shorthanded for his first career goal unassisted at 7:12 of the second frame. The 2-0 lead held until eight seconds left in the second period when Eddie Matsushima scored the first of two on the night. His goal at the 19:52 mark came on the power play to cut the Allen lead to 2-1.
Tulsa tied the score early in the third period when former Americans forward Tyler Poulsen netted his fourth of the year on a pass from Alex Gilmour, walking to the front of the Americans net to beat Kevin Mandolese and even the game. Less than three minutes later Eddie Matsushima scored his second of the game, this time shorthanded, to give the Oilers the lead for good. Tulsa held on for the one-goal victory handing the Americans their second straight loss.
"It's disappointing," said Americans Head Coach and GM Chad Costello. "We had the momentum with both a power play goal and a shorthanded goal and gave it away. We also spoiled a strong start in net for Kevin (Mandolese). We must forget about this one quickly and move on to tomorrow night."
The final game before the Christmas break is Friday night at the BOK Center. Puck drop is at 7:05 pm. The Americans return home on December 30th to play Wichita.
Three Stars:
1. TUL - E. Matsushima
2. TUL - T. Poulsen
3. ALN - K. Mandolese
The Allen Americans on game night
