Rabbits Earn Point, Fall in Overtime to Atlanta

Greenville opened the game with aggressive offensive pressure but quickly saw the Gladiators respond, as Derek Topatigh scored his third of the season and gave Atlanta the 1-0 lead at 7:38.

Greenville wasted little time in the second period, as Nikita Pavlychev scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season, dragging a shot from the high slot and into the net to tie the game at 1-1.

In the third period, Atlanta tested Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard a game-high 14 times, with the Michigan native prevailing to force overtime and earn each team a point.

In the extra frame, the Gladiators found the winning goal, as Eric Neiley scored his ECHL-leading 16th of the season to secure the two points for Atlanta.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 12-7-6-0 while the Gladiators improve to 16-7-2-0.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Gladiators travel back to Greenville for a rematch on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

