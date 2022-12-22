Rabbits Earn Point, Fall in Overtime to Atlanta
December 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Greenville opened the game with aggressive offensive pressure but quickly saw the Gladiators respond, as Derek Topatigh scored his third of the season and gave Atlanta the 1-0 lead at 7:38.
Greenville wasted little time in the second period, as Nikita Pavlychev scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season, dragging a shot from the high slot and into the net to tie the game at 1-1.
In the third period, Atlanta tested Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard a game-high 14 times, with the Michigan native prevailing to force overtime and earn each team a point.
In the extra frame, the Gladiators found the winning goal, as Eric Neiley scored his ECHL-leading 16th of the season to secure the two points for Atlanta.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 12-7-6-0 while the Gladiators improve to 16-7-2-0.
The Swamp Rabbits and the Gladiators travel back to Greenville for a rematch on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2022
- K-Wings Fall to Komets, Wish All a Happy Holiday Season - Kalamazoo Wings
- Justin Florek Nets Overtime Winner in Savannah - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbits Earn Point, Fall in Overtime to Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - December 22 - ECHL
- DiPietro Joins Team Canada for Spengler Cup - Maine Mariners
- Thunder, Rush Continues Three-Game Series Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Vivenu Named "Preferred Primary Ticketing Partner of the ECHL" - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, December 22 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Gladiators (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 6-3 - Utah Grizzlies
- Gaucher, Gerard Score Twice as Royals Down Mariners for Fourth-Straight Win, 6-5 - Reading Royals
- Wichita Opens Series With Win Vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Win Seventh Straight Game Defeating Utah 6-3 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Rabbits Earn Point, Fall in Overtime to Atlanta
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Gladiators (7:00pm)
- Frank Hora Signs PTO with AHL San Diego Gulls
- Affiliate Report: December 20, 2022
- Corey Lajoie and Ty Dillon Headline Driver Lineup for Swamp Rabbits NASCAR Night