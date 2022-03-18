Stars Top Griffins to Extend Point Streak to Five Games
March 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 Friday at Van Andel Arena to extend their point streak to five games.
The Stars dominated the opening 20 minutes, but couldn't find a way to solve Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom. Texas outshot Grand Rapids 15-3 in the frame as the teams went into the first intermission scoreless.
The Griffins opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the middle frame when Turner Elson flipped a shot from a sharp angle along the right wing boards that fooled Matt Jurusik, Texas evened the score on the power play when Curtis McKenzie collected a rebound off of the back wall and stuffed in home past Brattstrom. The goal was McKenzie's 150th of his professional career.
Texas took the lead when a centering pass was knocked down in the slot. Ben Gleason chased down the puck and ripped a shot into the net with 2:54 left in the second period to make it 2-1. The goal was Gleason's career-high sixth of the season.
Riley Damiani snuck behind the Griffins defense and slid a shot between the legs of Brattstrom to give the Stars a 3-1 cushion just 1:23 into the third period. Damiani picked up two points in the game to extend his point streak to five.
Grand Rapids closed the gap when Dominik Shine raced in behind the Texas defense and slipped the puck past Jurusik to make it 3-2, but Ryan Shea buried a full-length empty net goal during a late Stars power play to seal the 4-2 victory for Texas.
Texas outshot Grand Rapids 40-26 in the game, as Jurusik stopped 24 shots to earn his ninth win of the season.
The Stars continue to the next stop on their four-game road trip, Milwaukee, for a Saturday showdown with the Admirals at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 7:00 p.m.
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
Riley Damiani (TEX)
Riley Barber (GR)
Ben Gleason (TEX)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2022
- Goalies Shine, But Penguins Fall by a Hair to Crunch, 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Stars Top Griffins to Extend Point Streak to Five Games - Texas Stars
- Monsters Battle to the End in 5-4 Loss to Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Shutout Penguins, 1-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Surrender Season-High Seven Goals in Loss to Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Bested by Phantoms for First Time this Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Grab Standings Point, Fall in Overtime to Senators - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign O'Regan to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- 5 Things: Heat at Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign C Brannon McManus to an Amateur Try out Agreement - Abbotsford Canucks
- Detroit Returns Witkowski to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks at Bakersfield Condors, Ontario Reign Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Panthers Sign Patrick Giles to AHL Deal for Next Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Reign Announce Roster Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Heat Look to Clinch Playoff Berth Friday against Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Look to Snap Losing Skid in Opener of Two-Game Weekend - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Inaugural Lehigh Valley Phantoms "Hockey Fiesta Weekend": April 1 & 2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #51: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Stars Top Griffins to Extend Point Streak to Five Games
- Stars Overcome Two Different Two-Goal Deficits in Overtime Loss
- Dallas Recalls Studenic from Conditioning Assignment and Reassigns Point from Idaho to Texas
- Studenic Propels Texas to Overtime Win over Tucson
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Adam Scheel from Texas; Reassign Forward Riley Tufte