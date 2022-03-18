Inaugural Lehigh Valley Phantoms "Hockey Fiesta Weekend": April 1 & 2

¡Vamos de fiesta! The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will host a two-night Hockey Fiesta Weekend on April 1st and 2nd at the PPL Center. This will celebrate the Hispanic Heritage throughout the Lehigh Valley with food, entertainment and fun for the whole family!

Along with the fun happening during the games, the Phantoms are debuting a special logo to commemorate Hispanic Heritage. A new logo was designed to incorporate many aspects of the Hispanic culture including both food and music. You'll see hints of those throughout the logo: maracas, bongos, corn, chili pepper, limes. The texture in the phantoms logo leads more towards the Mayan / Aztec / Mexican cultures and include various cultural shapes (water, pyramids, mountains/diamonds, and clouds).

Above the "M" you will find a Coqui print. The Coqui is one of the most common frogs in Puerto Rico and is an unofficial national symbol of Puerto Rico. The third "A" has bull horns. Spanish bull fighting is still a big part of the Mexico and Spain cultures. The colors we based off of both our Phantoms Mascot, meLVin and the Hispanic flag colors. The zig zag you see in the "N" and the dots in the "M" are shapes you'll find in the artwork of the culture and also lead to a "Fiesta" vibe.

"After speaking with a representative from the LV Hispanic Community Center it was great to hear the community will be so excited about this event taking place at the PPL center." said Director of Ticket Sales, Trevor Herrick.

The weekend will be filled with fun, music, entertainment and in-game activities. DJ Angel B Live will be providing great music throughout both games on the Service Electric Stage. We will also have a limited edition Hockey Fiesta weekend t-shirt and sweatshirt for sale in the PhanShop.

Food for the weekend includes Burrito Bowls, Burritos, and Quesadillas. Additionally on Saturday night, Homemade Beef Empanadas will be available on the concourse. For dessert enjoy a churro on Friday night! Thirsty? We'll have you covered with Dos Equis, Tecate and Corona. In addition at the Amazing Nacho stand, find Lime Margarita Truly.

Visit our Bru Daddy's bar located behind section 102 and enjoy a "Lazy Margarita" in a mason jar.

"I grew up here in the Valley during the 80s and 90s and I love how diversified this area has become. There is this feeling of inclusion for all of us and that fusion is helping this area grow into an amazing place to live and work. It's brought a life back to this area that I haven't seen in a long time. It's really giving our little place in this world the opportunity to be great and I look forward to bringing some of that energy to the Phantoms game night experience and in turn sharing that Phantoms experience with some new folks who might not know who we are and what we do. It's going to be a lot of fun!" said Senior Creative Director, Amy Keller.

For this weekend only, join La Mega in sections 206 & 207 to cheer on the Phantoms. The MEGA ZONE is going to be loud, energized and MEGA! Join the fun in this special section with a ticket package including three tickets and three Phantoms hats tickets can be purchased here: https://phantoms.hockey/LaMegaSection.

