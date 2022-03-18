Anaheim Ducks Reassign O'Regan to Gulls
March 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Danny O'Regan to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
O'Regan, 28 (1/30/94), recorded one assist in four games with Anaheim this season, including his first point as a Duck Mar. 15 at the New York Rangers. Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, the 5-10, 180-pound forward has scored 1-5=6 points in 29 career NHL games with Anaheim, Buffalo and San Jose.
An American native born in Berlin, Germany, O'Regan has earned 11-15& points with 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 37 games with San Diego this season. He has scored 94-153=247 points with a +13 rating in 318 career AHL games with San Diego, Henderson, Hartford, Rochester and San Jose.
