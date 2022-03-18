Texas Halts Griffins' Win Streak
March 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Four different Stars scored to help lift Texas over the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 on Friday at Van Andel Arena during the 10th annual Purple Community Game presented by Van Andel Institute. The loss snapped the Griffins' seven-game point streak in West Michigan against the Stars (6-1-1-0).
Despite the loss, Turner Elson recorded his fifth goal in just as many games, which is now the longest goal streak of the season by any Griffin. Brian Lashoff skated in his 700th game as a pro while Elson recorded his 200th point in the AHL. Riley Barber registered a multi-point game with helpers on both tallies. Elson extended his point streak to five games (5-2-7). Victor Brattstrom tied his season high for saves with 36.
After a slow first period for Grand Rapids, Elson recorded the team's first tally just 23 seconds into the middle frame. Kyle Criscuolo from the behind the net delivered the puck across ice to Elson. From a sharp angle along the right boards, the ninth-year pro snapped his shot over the glove of Matt Jurusik, giving the Griffins a 1-0 lead.
Texas tied the contest at one during its first power-play opportunity. With 16:49 remaining in the second, Curtis McKenzie at the right post gathered the puck from off the end boards and sent a one-timer past the glove of Brattstrom.
At 17:06, Ben Gleason at the goal mouth got to a loose puck and ripped a wrister in the left corner after Riley Damiani's initial shot was deflected off the post.
The Stars extended their lead to two in the third at 1:23 when Damiani skated toward the low slot and sent the puck through the five-hole of Brattstrom.
The Griffins pulled within one with 7:09 remaining in the contest. On a break, Dominik Shine bolted to the net and backhanded the puck through the netminder's legs.
At 18:36 during a Texas power play, Ryan Shay from the right circle in his own zone, smashed the disc down the ice and into the empty net, giving the Stars a 4-2 victory.
Notes
*Criscuolo recorded his 100th assist in the AHL.
*Despite registering just three shots in the first period, the Griffins nearly tripled their shots in each of the latter two frames.
*Ryan Murphy saw his four-game point streak (1-5-6) come to an end.
Texas 0 2 2 - 4
Grand Rapids 0 1 1 - 2
1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties
2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Elson 18 (Criscuolo, Barber), 0:23. 2, Texas, McKenzie 16 (L'Esperance, Karlstrom), 3:11 (PP). 3, Texas, Gleason 6 (Damiani, Barteaux), 17:06. Penalties-Pearson Gr (slashing), 1:45.
3rd Period-4, Texas, Damiani 11 (Kero, Petrovic), 1:23. 5, Grand Rapids, Shine 8 (Barber, Renouf), 12:51. 6, Texas, Shea 3 18:36 (PP EN). Penalties-served by Ghafari Gr (bench minor - too many men), 17:42; Gregoire Tex (cross-checking), 19:07.
Shots on Goal-Texas 15-11-14-40. Grand Rapids 3-14-9-26.
Power Play Opportunities-Texas 2 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 1.
Goalies-Texas, Jurusik 9-5-4 (26 shots-24 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 5-9-2 (39 shots-36 saves).
A-7,315
Three Stars
1. TEX Damiani (game-winning goal, assist); 2. GR Barber (two assists); 3. TEX Gleason (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 26-24-5-2 (59 pts.) / Sat. March 19 at Rockford 7 p.m. EDT
Texas: 22-23-6-5 (55 pts.) / Sat., March 19 at Milwaukee 6 p.m. CDT
